Zay Jones Embraces New Role

Last season, Zay Jones led the Bills in targets and receptions, but this past off season of course the team went out and added wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown to the mix. That changed a lot for Zay, and now, he’s expected to contribute on special teams. It’s a new role for him, but it’s one that he’s embraced.

“He’s handled it well,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott. “He’s a team first guy. He’s very unselfish in his approach, he’s done everything he’s asked and has embraced his new role playing special teams. We’re still defining roles at this point. I’ve been very appreciative of the way he’s handled it and he continues to play tough football out there.”

“Just knowing that your coach has your back and supports you and is putting you in different positions to help the team,” added Zay. “I’m just blessed and fortunate to be in this position to just keep working hard whether its offense special teams or whatever they ask of me.”

“Zay is one of the hardest working guys on the team,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “He goes out there and does his job and doesn’t say anything or complain about anything. He just puts his hard hat on and goes to work. His role and leadership ability is very big for our offense. That’s only going to continue to get better as well.”