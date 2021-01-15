ZubaZone getting you geared up for Bills playoff game

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the Buffalo Bills will be playing in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs for the first time in roughly a quarter century.

If you’re looking to stock up on Bills merchandise ahead of the game, ZubaZone in Depew has you covered.

Jason Lakes and Laura Austin opened the store at Transit Rd. and George Urban Blvd. in December. They’re selling Zubaz apparel, jerseys, signed helmets and memorabilia, art and glassware by local artisans, and masks.

The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

