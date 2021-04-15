Another sign of the Blue Jays? Seasonal jobs now available at Sahlen Field

In another sign that Major League Baseball could be coming to downtown Buffalo this summer, seasonal employment opportunities are now available at Sahlen Field.

With the Buffalo Bisons already announcing plans to play games in New Jersey, the assumption is these jobs would be needed for potential Blue Jays games in Buffalo.

They Jays are widely expected to return to Sahlen Field this summer, and stadium upgrades are already underway. The Bisons are “openly” pushing to be able to host fans at the games, but the Blue Jays’ plans remain unconfirmed.

The Bisons said if the Jays are able to return to Toronto at any point, the Bisons would come home from Trenton, N.J. and finish the season in Buffalo.

“We are confident that we will have baseball at Sahlen Field this summer, whether the Toronto Blue Jays decide to come to Buffalo or if we welcome the Bisons back in the event they don’t,” the Bisons said in a statement. “And we also anticipate being able to welcome fans back to the ballpark. So that’s why we are reaching out to find individuals who would be interested in joining our team and helping us provide our great fans with the championship service they’ve come to expect at the ballpark.”

The jobs available are for grounds crew and food service, including cashiers, cooks, porters, stand managers and commissary workers. Seasonal employees can get up to 30 hours per week.

The Blue Jays are currently playing “home” games at their Spring Training facility in Dunedin, Florida. The Jays have announced plans to play in Dunedin through May but could return to Buffalo as early as June. The Jays played 26 home games in Buffalo last season, going 17-9 at Sahlen Field.