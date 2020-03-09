Anthony Sprague named Bisons GM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rich Baseball Operations today announced that Anthony Sprague has been named General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons. Sprague is entering his 19th season with the team.

He takes over general manager duties from Mike Buczkowski, who was promoted to President of Rich Baseball Operations prior to the 2019 season and had held both positions over the last year.

The organization also promoted Brad Bisbing to Assistant General Manager, Geoff Lundquist as Bisons Director of Sales, Theresa Cerabone as Merchandise Manager for Rich Baseball Operations and Chas Fiscella as Rich Baseball Operations Accounting Manager.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony as the next general manager of the Bisons to continue our long-standing tradition of providing the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience in town,” said Buczkowski, President, Rich Baseball Operations. “Anthony’s dedication to our core values, his ability to connect with people, and his commitment to doing things the right way makes him an excellent choice to lead our organization moving forward.”

Bisons Opening Day is April 9th at Scranton Wilkes-Barre.