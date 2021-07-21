Baseball fans call final Blue Jays game in Buffalo bittersweet, eagerly await Bisons return

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Major League Baseball’s time in Buffalo comes to an end. The Toronto Blue Jays played their final game tonight at Sahlen Field against the Boston Red Sox.

“I mean I get it. It was going to happen eventually. I’m just glad that they were here,” said Jeff Wawrzyniak who attended Wednesday night’s game.

The team called Sahlen Field it’s home away from home while they were unable to travel back and forth between Canada and the U.S. because of the pandemic. After playing the last two seasons in Buffalo, the team is heading back home to the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Baseball fans attending the team’s last game at Sahlen Field say it’s bittersweet, but are grateful for the opportunity.

“This is awesome. It’s pretty sweet we could have a team here,” said fan Mike Maly.

“It was kinda cool knowing that they were in Buffalo,” said Gavin Haley who was attending his first Blue Jays game.

Now that the Blue Jays are moving out, the Buffalo Bisons are moving back in. The minor league team returns to Sahlen Filed on August 10 and baseball fans are eagerly waiting.

“We’re looking forward to the Bisons coming back. We’ll be there then,” Maly said.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Bisons again too because it’s a different experience at those games,” said Lori Wawrzyniak. “More family-oriented and stuff around the city of Buffalo so we’ll miss the Blue Jays but we’re welcoming the Bisons back too.”

As a final thank you to the city of Buffalo, the Blue Jays announced they will donate $25,000 to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

As a thank you to the City of Buffalo, we're happy to present a $25K USD donation to the @BuffaloBisons Charitable Foundation.



Thank you for welcoming us with open arms 👏 pic.twitter.com/tAHcVIXIGS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 22, 2021