Bichette’s bat helping lead Bisons

Since returning from a broken hand two weeks ago, Bo Bichette has been one of the Herd’s hottest hitters.

The infielder has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games and is hitting .387 over that same span.

Sunday in the finale against Norfolk, Bichette went 4-for-5 at the plate, scored three times and drove in a run.

Not bad for a guy who missed nearly two months.

“Try to get back in the swing of things, you know,” Bichette said following the Herd’s 8-1 win over Norfolk. “I was out for a while, like you said, just try to get back up here and get comfortable with the team and try and produce and it’s been good so far.”

“You know it’s tough to do that right? Step out of the league for seven weeks and come back in swinging like he has,” added Manager Bobby Meacham. “What that means is the preparation has been there, he’s in good shape, so he can go out there and prepare. It’s paying off. Like, that hard work he put in while his hand was hurt, while he was healing that broken hand, is paying off now that he’s able to come out here and work hard and see the results from that hard work.”

At the start of the season, Bichette, along with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio were three of the best prospects in the Blue Jays’ pipeline.

The baseball world knew Vlad Jr. would be up with Toronto sooner rather than later.

Biggio has also made his way North of the border leaving Bichette as the last man standing with the Herd.

While he’s continuing to shine in Buffalo, Bichette has also been able to watch Vlad Jr. and Biggio have success in the Big Leagues.



“It definitely gets me going a little bit knowing that my boys are up there and I’m still down there,” he said. “You know, I don’t expect to be there right now. I still have to come down here and get my feet wet and show them I’m ready. And, that’s what I intend to do.“