Billoni: Blue Jays could play in Buffalo through October

Former Buffalo Bisons general manager and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Billoni joined News 4 on Wednesday to talk about the likelihood of the Blue Jays playing games in Buffalo this summer.

“I think they’re definitely going to be here in June. The question is how long,” Billoni said. “From everything we’re hearing out of Canada, I’d say fasten your seatbelts. I think the Jays could be here all of the summer, possibly into October.”

Billoni is no longer affiliated with the Bisons but spoke with several members of the organization recently for an article about the upgrades being made to the stadium to accommodate the Blue Jays. You can watch our interview with Billoni in the video player above.