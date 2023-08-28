BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bisons are scheduled to begin their 2024 season on March 29 in the earliest game ever played at Buffalo’s downtown ballpark.

With Triple-A baseball extending its season to 150 games and building more off days into the schedule, the Bisons played their first March games this season on the road against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The home opener was scheduled for April 4 at Sahlen Field, but was postponed three days due to weather-related field conditions. Buffalo’s earliest home openers in stadium history were April 3 games in 2003 and 2012.

The Bisons enter the homestretch of the 2023 season playing 18 of their final 24 games in Buffalo. They are 3.5 games behind Worcester in the second-half pennant race.

Bills safety Micah Hyde will throw the first pitch for Tuesday night’s game against Indianapolis, which will be followed by fireworks. Proceeds from the Bisons’ mystery ball promotion, featuring autographs from Buffalo sports stars Josh Allen and Tage Thompson, along with Major Leaguers Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Hyun-Ryu, will benefit Hyde’s Imagine for Youth Foundation.

Highlights of Bisons’ 2024 schedule

* Thirteen home weekends, with 39 of 75 games (52%) to be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

* The 28th annual KeyBank Independence Eve celebration on July 3 closes a nine-game homestand.

* Home dates on Mother’s Day (May 12) and Father’s Day (June 16)

* Game times and a full promotion schedule will be announced at a later date.