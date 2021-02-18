Bisons announce 2021 schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons are set to kick off their season at Sahlen Field on April 6.

Right now, fans can’t buy game tickets, but the organization says an announcement about ticket availability and ballpark capacity will come at a later date.

Fans with ticket credits from last year’s season can go to this site for information on applying those credits when tickets are available.

During their 142-game season, the Bisons will only face teams in the Triple-A East Northeast Division. All homestands and road trips will include one opponent and be six games long. This applies to every week except for the shortened All-Star Game Week.

Find the team’s 2021 schedule here. Game times have not yet been announced.