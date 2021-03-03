Bisons announce new schedule after postponement

Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced the delay of the Triple-A regular season by one month, which means the Buffalo Bisons are also getting their season pushsed back. Their original start date was set for April 6th, but now it’s May 4th. Their regular season is scheduled to end on Sunday, September 19th.

Our updated schedule! (👀 2 new July home games!)



Full details: https://t.co/NypbC9vvPj pic.twitter.com/4xUPKXob5n — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) March 3, 2021

The Bisons will play 120 games split evenly, 60 at home and 60 on the road. There are no plans to reschedule the 24 games they miss in the first month of the season. Their first game is set for the 4th of May against the Worcester Red Sox at home with their season finale coming on the 19th of September against the Rochester Red Wings.

The team also announced that as of now there are no season tickets, individual tickets or ticket packages being sold.