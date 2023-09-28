BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bisons released the dates for the 2024 Star Wars Night as well as School Kids Day while announcing start times for next season on Thursday.

The popular Star Wars Night will take place on May 25, a 6:05 p.m. start time against the St. Paul Saints. School Kids Day will take place two days earlier on May 23, an 11:05 a.m. start against St. Paul. The 28th annual Independence Eve Celebration will be again on July 3, a 6:05 p.m. start against Rochester.

The Bisons also announced that most weekday and Saturday games throughout the summer will begin at 6:35 p.m., a half hour earlier than the previous 7:05 p.m. start time. Friday night games during the summer will stay at 7:05 p.m.

The Bisons open the season with the earliest game played at Buffalo’s downtown ballpark on March 29.

The full schedule includes 13 home weekends, including home dates on both Mother’s Day (May 12) and Father’s Day (June 16).

A full promotions schedule will be announced at a later date.