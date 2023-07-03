BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Bisons are a winning combination on Independence Day Eve.

“It’s just something that we all circle the moment we get the schedule and we can’t wait to have a great night with our fans,” Bisons assistant general manager Brad Bisbing said.

The two paired up once again on Monday for pre-Fourth of July festivities, drawing in a crowd of over 15,000 that witnessed the Bisons romp to an 8-1 victory over the Worcester Red Sox. The victory was followed by a performance from the orchestra, as well as a fireworks display fitting for Independence Day.

To make things more exciting, there was a slight twist to the BPO’s postgame performance this year, as they were joined by the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors.

“This is the highlight of the season for the orchestra,” Buffalo Philharmonic guest conductor Paul Ferington said. “It certainly is the highlight of the year for me. I know it means so much to the fans that are here. Folks plan their vacations around this concert.”

While it’s a great night for the Bisons and musicians, the central focus is on the fans — and it’s clear that those who attend most always enjoy their time.

“If there’s one game you go to all year, this is the one you go to,” Phil Collins, a fan from Clarence, said. “You can’t beat going to going out to a ball game like this in your own backyard. It’s super cheap, it’s super accessible and the whole family loves it.”

Next up for the Bisons, they embark on a six-game road set against the Rochester Red Wings before returning to Sahlen Field on July 14 when they face the Toledo Mud Hens.