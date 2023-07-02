BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s game between the Bisons and Worcester Red Sox originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch has been postponed due to rain, the team announced.

The game will be made up when the Bisons travel to Worcester to square off with the Red Sox on Aug. 8 to 13. Fans holding tickets to Sunday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding Monday).

While Sunday’s postponement, the Bisons’ Independence Eve Celebration game against Worcester, which features a performance from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as well the largest postgame firework show of the season, is still scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch Monday. It will remain a single game with no doubleheader.