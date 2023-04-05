BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The wait for Bisons baseball in Buffalo has been extended one more day.

The team announced that its Wednesday doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox, scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m., has been postponed due to a combination of poor field conditions and the potential for severe weather later in the day.

The Bisons will now host Worcester for a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, with the first of two seven-inning contests starting at 12:05 p.m., to mark their home opener. The weather for Thursday bodes well for the opportunity to get both games in.

Beyond Thursday, Buffalo is planning to host its first Friday night bash of the season with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch followed by a firework display, and then make up Wednesday’s postponed game through a Saturday single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for Wednesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3), and exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office.