BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here comes the herd!

The Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field next week, and the team wants to honor local healthcare workers.

The Bisons will host “Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend” August 14 and 15.

Healthcare workers, and one guest, can get into any game that weekend for free.

All they have to do is show their work badge at the Sahlen Field box office prior to first pitch.