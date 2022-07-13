Casey Candaele is the first person in the Bisons’ modern era to win a division title as both a player and a manager. (News 4)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons had a call-up Wednesday. On the coaching staff.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that Buffalo Bisons’ manager Casey Candaele has been promoted to the major-league club as interim bench coach. He will join the coaching staff of John Schneider, who was promoted to interim manager following the firing of Charlie Montoyo, who was in the midst of his fourth season with the club. The Blue Jays are 46-42 this season.

Candaele, 61, has led the Bisons to a 43-42 record so far this season in his second year in Buffalo. In 2021, he led the Herd to a 79-47 record and a Northeast Division title while splitting the season’s home games between Buffalo and Trenton, N.J. due to the Blue Jays playing at Sahlen Field amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the season, he was named the Triple-A East Co-Manager of the Year.

“While it’s difficult to lose such a great leader like Casey from our team, we are extremely excited for him to have an opportunity to coach with the Blue Jays and at the Major League level,” Bisons’ general manager Anthony Sprague said. “Casey was the perfect manager for the Bisons in 2021 during a challenging year between Buffalo and Trenton that ended with a division title. He always brings out the best in his players and we look forward to seeing him continue to succeed in Toronto.”

The Bisons have not yet named a new manager.