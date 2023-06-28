BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons were supposed to play the Worcester Red Sox Wednesday at Sahlen Field, but that game’s being postponed until tomorrow.

Although there are smoky conditions in the air due to the Canadian wildfires, the Bisons cited their reason for moving the game as “a mechanical failure in the ballpark’s sprinkler system.”

“Unfortunately, the mechanical failure that happened overnight was not discovered until the field tarp was removed this morning,” the Bisons wrote.

So instead, the team will host a doubleheader against the Red Sox for the cost of one game. The first of the two seven-inning games will take place at 5:35 p.m. Gates open at 5.

Tickets that were meant for Wednesday will still be valid for the doubleheader. But for any fans who don’t plan to go Thursday, they can exchange their tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office for two comparable ones to any remaining Bisons game, other than July 3rd. Exchanges can take place throughout the season.