Bisons release 2020 promo schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The preliminary promotional schedule for the Buffalo Bisons is here, and it features all sorts of fun that baseball fans have come to know and love.

For the first time since 2008, the Bisons’ home opener will open under the lights with an Opening Night Honda “fridaynightbash!” with fireworks. That happens on April 17.

Now through January 26, the Bisons are holding a flash sale. Anyone who purchases a ticket for opening night, or any April home game, will get two free Sahlen’s hot dogs.

Here are some other highlights of the coming season:

Star Wars Night (June 6)

Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO (July 3)

Superhero Night (August 15)

Fan Appreciation Night (August 29)

Hockey Night (August 1)

This year will feature a new promotion called Win-It Wednesdays, where if the Bisons win on a Wednesday, ticket stubs will be good for two-for-one tickets at the following Wednesday game. This begins on April 22, and could lead to up to 55 free tickets by the end of the season.

See what else is in store, including this year’s Dog Day events, below: