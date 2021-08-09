Bisons requiring masks for indoor settings at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re headed to the Bisons’ home opener Tuesday, be sure to bring your mask.

After consulting with Erie County officials, the team will require fans to wear masks when visiting indoor settings at Sahlen Field, regardless of their vaccination status, the team announced Monday.

Bisons officials say this includes all gift shops, club level suites, restrooms, and the Consumer’s Pub at the Park when not eating or drinking.

The team also suggests fans attending the games use masks in all concourses and outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the Bisons, all staff will wear masks while working at the ballpark.

The Herd makes their return at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings.