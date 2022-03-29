BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a new season comes a new look. The Buffalo Bisons have revealed their new alternate jerseys for their return to Sahlen Field.
Opening day for the Bisons is one week away. This season’s schedule includes a number of fun themed games, including fan favorites like Star Wars Night, School Kids Day and Dog Days.
To get tickets to an upcoming game, click or tap here.
