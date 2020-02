BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons have revealed this year’s Star Wars Night jerseys.

This time around, players will bear Emperor Palpatine on their jerseys — a central character in the plot of each era of Star Wars, who returned in the most recent release — The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars Night, an annual celebration of the beloved sci-fi series, will take place on June 6. Ticket packs can be purchased here.