BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Season tickets, ticket packages and group party areas for the Buffalo Bisons’ 2023 season are now on sale, the organization announced Tuesday.

Those who are interested in getting any of them can either go to Bisons.com or the Sahlen Field Box Office.

The next season’s home opener will take place April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox. Some of next year’s special events will include School Kids Day on June 1 and the ever-popular Star Wars Night two days after that.

“Buffalo Bisons season tickets represents over 58 percent in savings while you get a ticket to all 75 games of exciting baseball action and great family-friendly entertainment,” the organization wrote on its website.