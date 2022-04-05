BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays’ stay in Buffalo, the Buffalo Bisons have new batting cages this year – check that, it’s a “batting lab.”
News 4’s Kelsey Anderson gave us a look inside the 5,000-square-foot facility, as well as the team’s updated locker room, weight room, cafeteria, and much more. Watch the video above and the one below for a full look at the facilities.
