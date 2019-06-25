Bisons stay hot, win 7th straight

It’s official.

The Buffalo Bisons are the hottest team in Western New York.

The Herd thumped Pawtucket 10-6 Monday night to pickup their seventh straight win. In total, they’ve won 15 of their last 18 games and are now three games over .500 as they improve to 39-36.

Jonathan Davis and Patrick Kivlehan each homered twice, which included back-to-back jacks in the sixth inning as Buffalo opened up a 10-1 lead.

Bo Bichette continued to stay hot at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and also scored twice.

Thomas Pannone also picked up his first career Triple-A win after tossing five strong innings. He also struck out five.