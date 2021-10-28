Bisons ticket packages are now available

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bisons ticket packages for the 2022 season are now on sale.

Next year, opening day will be on April 5. Here are the ticket packages:

12-Ticket Flex Pack | ($153) : 12 undated tickets that can be used in any combination for any game in 2022.

: 12 undated tickets that can be used in any combination for any game in 2022. Family Pack | (starts at $85) : Comes with four tickets, $25 in concession dollars and 25% off at the Sahlen Field gift shops. The Family Pack is also customizable as fans can add discounted tickets or more concession dollars to fit their family’s needs.

: Comes with four tickets, $25 in concession dollars and 25% off at the Sahlen Field gift shops. The Family Pack is also customizable as fans can add discounted tickets or more concession dollars to fit their family’s needs. Star Wars Night Pack | (starts at $91): Star Wars Night XII is June 11 as the Bisons host the Red Sox and this pack includes four tickets, four hot dog/soda coupons and 1 commemorative laser sword. The Star Wars Pack is also customizable, as additional discounted tickets, food coupons and laser swords can be added.

Star Wars Night XII is June 11 as the Bisons host the Red Sox and this pack includes four tickets, four hot dog/soda coupons and 1 commemorative laser sword. The Star Wars Pack is also customizable, as additional discounted tickets, food coupons and laser swords can be added. Buster’s Kids Club Membership | ($15 through December 31): Membership includes two undated Sunday flex tickets, an exclusive Kids Club t-shirt, a passport loaded with ballpark coupons for free concessions and access to special in-game activities, parties and benefits, including an ‘express line’ for postgame Kids Run the Bases. Available for kids 12 years old and younger.

Additionally, 2022 season tickets are on sale, and all group and party areas are available for 2022 reservations, the Bisons organization says.

Ticket packages can be purchased here.