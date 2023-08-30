BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every ticket sold for an upcoming Buffalo Bisons game will support an organization dedicated to the memory of a city firefighter who lost his life this past March.

On September 23, the Bisons are set to take on the Norfolk Tides at 4:05 p.m. Proceeds from the $12 tickets sold for that game will help the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation accomplish its goals.

Jason Arno was 37 when he perished in a blaze that overtook a building on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District. Following his death, the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation was established to benefit first responders and their families.

This game will be the Bisons’ penultimate regular season matchup this year.