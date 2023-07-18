BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s no Bisons fan more loved and recognizable than Mark Aichinger.

If you’ve attended a game, you’ve likely heard the “ballpark icon” supporting the home team from the Sahlen Field stands with his classic heckles and gestures, including shouts of “you stink!” and a point to his armpit directed at opposing pitchers.

This September, that iconic gesture will be immortalized in bobblehead form.

The Bisons announced a “MARK Bobblehead Giveaway” for their Sept. 2 game against the Indianapolis Indians, with the first 2,000 fans to enter through the Swan Street gate receiving a bobblehead depicting Aichinger in a Bisons jersey and cap pointing to his armpit.

“It cannot be overstated how Mark is not only a part of our Bisons Baseball family, but how he has become such an integral part of the Bisons Baseball Experience at Sahlen Field,” Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague said in a release. “Our fans and our team feed off his energy and passion. When former Bisons players and coaches return to Buffalo, they look for him. The fun and excitement he brings to every game is what Bisons baseball is all about.”

MARK Bobblehead Giveaway night will be a celebration of Aichinger’s support and passion for the Bisons as a season ticket holder of more than 25 years, according to the team. Fans can purchase tickets for the game here.