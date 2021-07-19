Bisons to return to Buffalo in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ll soon be saying goodbye to the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, but baseball isn’t over.

The Buffalo Bisons will be coming back to Sahlen Field to take on the Rochester Red Wings on August 10. It’s one of 23 home games they’ll be playing here as they finish out their season.

Single game tickets for the remaining home games go on sale on July 26 at 10 a.m., days before the Blue Jays returns to Canada. The game against the Red Wings will start at 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket holders and people with existing ticket credits from the 2019 season will hear from the team on how they can be applied in 2021.

So far this season, the Blue Jays have been calling Buffalo home since they were unable to travel back and forth between Canada and the United States for games.

It was recently announced that the Blue Jays are planning to head home at the end of the month. Soon, the American public may be able to travel there, too.

MORE | After 16 months, there’s a chance most of us could cross Peace Bridge in August