Bisons to show off ballpark improvements during weekend event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bisons’ season may be over, but the herd will be welcoming fans back to the diamond on Saturday.

Bisons fans will be able to check out improvements to the ballpark for free at their “Open [CLUB]House” event. The herd will show off the new clubhouse, batting cages and bullpens.

Kids will even be able to test their skills in the new facilities that were built over the summer.

A day at the ballpark isn’t complete without some treats. So, you’ll be able to purchase hot dogs, soda and ice cream for a dollar.

The team will be selling some special merch, too, including jerseys worn in games.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Learn more by clicking/tapping here.