BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons are saying ‘thank you’ to the Western New York nursing community next month with “Nurse Appreciation Night.”
This coincides with National Nurses Week (May 6-12). When the team hosts the Syracuse Mets on May 10, nurses and their families can get tickets for $10 each. All they need is a nursing staff ID card.
Tickets are available on Bisons.com, the Sahlen Field Box Office and at this link.
In addition to this, Trusted Nurse Staffing will give a free t-shirt to the first 500 nurses that visit their concourse table that night.
The game will begin at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. During the game, there will be special in-game recognitions, and the inclusion of nurses in the in-game entertainment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.