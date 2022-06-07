BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be no baseball at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, as the Bisons game has been rained out.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced that the School Kids Day Game against the Worcester Red Sox will be postponed by a day.

So, Wednesday will now feature a single-admission double header. This means that people with tickets originally intended for one game on Wednesday can now see both. The first of two seven-inning contests will start at 5:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Those who had tickets for Tuesday can exchange them for any comparable ticket to a future Bisons game this season, other than the Fourth of July. Ticket exchanges, which can take place throughout the remainder of the season, must happen via the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Along with this, school kids who were planning to be at Sahlen Field on Tuesday will get vouchers for two additional tickets to a future game of their choice. Those vouchers will be sent to schools for distribution.