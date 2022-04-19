BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday’s Buffalo Bisons game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders is being pushed to Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bisons organization says “weather conditions that have made the field unplayable” are what led to the decision to postpone the game.

Because of this, the team will play a doubleheader, with first pitch at the initial game being thrown at 12:30 p.m.

The second of the seven-inning games will start roughly half an hour after the first one.

Fans who already bought tickets for the planned Wednesday game can watch both for the price of one. Their tickets will be honored for both games.

But regarding the tickets bought for what was supposed to be Tuesday’s game, fans can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future game this season, other than July 4. That can be done at the Sahlen Field Box Office.