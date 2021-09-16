Bisons win first division title since 2005

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bisons may have lost their game against Rochester on Thursday, but they were winners in the end. A loss by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders gave the Bisons their first division championship in 16 years.

The magic number for Buffalo was one, meaning between Thursday and the end of the season they needed to either win one game or have the Railriders lose one game. The latter happened and now the Bisons can call themselves division champs.

According to the team, this is the franchise’s 10th division championship in the modern era. It’s their first title since they won the International League’s North Division back in ’05.

There are three games left in the regular season until the playoffs, which this year will be a 10-game “Final Stretch.” The Bisons will get five of those games at home.