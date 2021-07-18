Blue Jays president and CEO talks return to Toronto

(WIVB) — We’re hearing from the president and CEO of the Blue Jays about their move back to Toronto.

Buffalo’s been a home away from home for the jays for the past two years.

President and CEO Mark Shapiro thinks this experience helped grow the relationship between the Queen City and Toronto.

“We are going to leave here knowing that player development conditions here are better than they’ve ever been and knowing that the roots of a long-term relationship have been reinforced, cemented and will have greater meaning, historic meaning than they’ve ever had in the past,” Shapiro said.

Toronto has four more days in Buffalo before they head off on a road trip.

After that, they’ll be back in Canada starting July 30.