BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu threw six innings for the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night in Syracuse, his latest rehab start while returning from injury.

Ryu gave up two runs, both on solo home runs to shortstop Jonathan Araúz and first baseman José Peraza. Those were two of the three hits he allowed, while he walked one and struck out five.

It was Ryu’s second rehab start with the Bisons after giving up one run on three hits over five innings against the Toledo Mud Hens last Saturday. He also made one rehab start in the Rookie-level Florida Complex League as well as one for Class-A Dunedin.

Ryu hasn’t pitched at the major-league level since June 1, 2022, after which he underwent the second Tommy John Surgery of his career. He is expected to return later this month or in early August.

Ryu, 36, signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Blue Jays ahead of the 2020 season.