Blue Jays players that aren’t fully vaccinated would need to quarantine upon returning to Canada

TORONTO (WIVB) — The birds that have been roosting at Sahlen Field may soon fly home. We’re learning more details about the Toronto Blue Jays’ proposal to head back north.

Fully vaccinated players and staff members would need to follow the same rules as the general public when entering Canada.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated would need to follow a modified quarantine during their first 14 days in Canada.

To explain that, the players and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated would only be allowed to leave their home in order to go to the Rogers Centre for baseball-related activities.

Jays still hopeful to return to Toronto July 30, but are awaiting approval from the Canadian government. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) July 13, 2021

