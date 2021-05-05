Blue Jays returning to Buffalo in June; tickets go on sale May 13

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Toronto Blue Jays field crew prepares Sahlen Field before an MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins on August 12, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays are the home team and are playing their home games in Buffalo due to the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Toronto Blue Jays are going to play in Buffalo again this year.

Last year, the Canadian government said the Blue Jays could not play in Toronto, and the team was also blocked from playing in Pittsburgh.

Ultimately, they ended up staying at the home of the Buffalo Bisons — their Triple-A affiliate. And now, that’s going to happen again.

“The Blue Jays returning to Sahlen Field to once again temporarily play their home games is a testament to the great working relationship the Bisons organization has with our Major League parent club. The only thing lacking from a successful MLB summer at Sahlen Field in 2020 was the ability to share that experience with our great fans. I know Buffalo is ready to get back to the ballpark and give the Blue Jays a ‘home-away-from-home’ field advantage that will propel them towards another postseason run.” Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations

Former Bisons General Manager Mike Billoni recently spoke with News 4, saying he expected that the Blue Jays would be here in June.

“From everything we’re hearing out of Canada, I’d say fasten your seatbelts,” he said. “I think the Jays could be here all of the summer, possibly into October.”

News 4 confirmed on Wednesday morning that the team will, indeed, play here in June. Their first opponents will be the Miami Marlins on June 1 and 2. Games against the Houston Astros will follow on June 4-6, and then they’ll take on the New York Yankees from June 15-17.

“The City of Buffalo is thrilled to once again be able to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Sahlen Field. The Blue Jays and the Bisons have done a tremendous job preparing our city’s ballpark for Major League Baseball, and after embracing the Blue Jays as our hometown team in 2020, the ability to have the great sports fans of Western New York inside Sahlen Field this time around will no doubt make this summer at the ballpark an unforgettable one for our city.” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

It’s not clear whether or not the Blue Jays will be here all season. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in effect, Sahlen Field will only allow 24 percent capacity and mobile ticketing will take place.

Tickets for those first eight home games will go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Blue Jays’ homestand against the Baltimore Orioles, which starts June 24, will go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for a group not exceeding four people. These groups will be spaced at least six feet apart from other groups.

Anyone who enters the ballpark must prove that they’re fully vaccinated, or recently tested negative for COVID-19.

Ticket prices are not finalized, but a team official says they’re expected to be similar to other baseball games.

Anyone with 2020 tickets can call the Blue Jays Ticketing Team at (416) 341-1234 and select option one. That line is open to calls on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

