BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette is set to begin a rehab assignment with the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night, the team said.

The 25-year-old is working his way back from right patellar tendinitis in his knee, which has kept him out of the Toronto lineup since July 31.

In 106 games this season, Bichette has hit .321 with 17 home runs and 59 runs batted in, earning him his second career All Star nod in July.

He played 56 games with the Bisons in 2019 before making his major league debut. According to multiple reports, if all goes well he should return to the Toronto lineup this weekend.

The Bisons are set to face the Rochester Red Wings at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Sahlen Field and 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday.