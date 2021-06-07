Blue Jays staying in Buffalo through July 21 – more tickets go on sale this week

A family enjoys the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros at Sahlen Field on June 6, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

BUFFALO (WIVB) — The Blue Jays announced Monday that they’ll be playing in Buffalo through at least July 21’s series against the Boston Red Sox, and they’ll be able to fill the stadium to 80% capacity.

Tickets for all upcoming games go on sale Tuesday to season ticket holders and Thursday to the general public at BlueJays.com/tickets.

Of the tickets that will be made available, 95% will be for fully vaccinated sections and 5% will be in physically distanced sections. This includes the series against the Orioles (June 24-27), Mariners (June 29-July 1), Rays (July 2-4), Rangers (July 16-18) and Red Sox (19-21).

Suites for group of 6-10 are also available for upcoming games; call 1-888-654-6529.

Sahlen Field is also looking to hire more seasonal workers for the games. They are hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, June 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Honda Tent at Canalside (44 Prime St.).

The Jays are 3-2 at Sahlen Field this season after opening the Buffalo portion of their schedule last week against the Marlins and Astros. They’re on the road this week before returning for a series against the Yankees on June 15-17.