Blue Jays tab Huckaby as Bisons new Manager

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday that Ken Huckaby has been selected to become the 21st manager in the modern history of the Buffalo Bisons.

Huckaby has spent the last seven years in the Blue Jays organization with two stints as a minor league manager. Huckaby has served as Toronto’s minor league catching coordinator for the past three years.

Huckaby played 128 big league games with the @BlueJays



Also led @LansingLugnuts (2015) and @DunedinBlueJays (2016) to the playoffs in his two seasons as a minor league manager! https://t.co/Yx5CJIBGyA — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) November 13, 2019

Huckaby played in 161 games as a major league catcher over six season and also played in 886 Triple-A games in his minor league career.

Huckaby may be best known to diehard Yankees fans. While playing for the Blue Jays in the 2003 opening day game, Huckaby collided with Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter on a tag at third base where Jeter separated his shoulder.

Huckaby 48, becomes the fourth manager during the Blue Jays affiliation with the Bisons. The others are Marty Brown (2013), Gary Allenson (2014-2016) and Bobby Meacham (2017-2019).