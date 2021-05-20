Blue Jays tickets go on sale to general public on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re 12 days away from the Toronto Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo, and the wait is almost over for anyone wanting to buy tickets.

Tickets for the Jays’ first three series at Sahlen Field go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

Related Content Ticket sales for first eight Blue Jays “home” games delayed by one week

This past Tuesday, Bisons season ticket holders were able to get theirs.

MORE | Bisons season ticket holders get first crack at Blue Jays tickets; Bills, Sabres, Bandits STHs up next

And then on Wednesday, Blue Jays tickets became available for Bills, Sabres and Bandits season ticket holders.

MORE | Here’s where you can buy tickets.