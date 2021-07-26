Buffalo Bisons announce promotional schedule as tickets go on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As single-game tickets go on sale, the Buffalo Bisons have revealed their promotional schedule for August, September and October.
The full schedule, which includes things like fireworks on opening night, Dog Day at the Park and a Buffalo Beauts autograph session, can be found here.
The Bisons will be back home at Sahlen Field on August 10. Single game tickets are $10 each. You can get tickets here.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.