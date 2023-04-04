BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bisons fans will have to wait a little longer to attend a game at Sahlen Field.

The team announced that Tuesday’s home opener for the 2023 season against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to wet and unplayable grounds at Sahlen Field. The game has no rescheduled date at this time.

“Regrettably, we have to postpone Tuesday’s Bisons game at Sahlen Field because the condition of the field will not allow for safe play for the Bisons and Red Sox players,” Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague said in a release. “Certainly, this is not how we envisioned starting a fun-filled Bisons season in downtown Buffalo. However, we remain excited to get the season started soon with the best fans in minor league baseball.”

The postponement was in part a result of the extreme weather this past weekend, as high winds destroyed the team’s field tarp to protect against rainfall and poor weather. The team was lent a replacement tarp from the Rochester Red Wings in hopes of protecting against recent rainfall, but unfortunately, water penetrated through to the infield and the diamond was not able to adequately drain for the first pitch, which was scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for Tuesday’s game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3), and exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Opening Day ticket vouchers will also be honored for any comparable game throughout the season, excluding July 3.

Buffalo is scheduled to play again at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday as part of a six-game series against Worcester, but storms are expected for parts of the day.

News 4’s Hope Winter spoke to Sprague prior to the game’s postponement. That interview can be seen below.