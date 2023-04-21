BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Every game is an event” has been the Bisons’ slogan since opening the downtown ballpark 35 years ago.
Regular promotions at Sahlen Field when Buffalo’s Triple-A baseball team is in town this summer include: $2 hot dog “TWOs-days,” Thirsty Thursday, Friday Night Bash, Labbatturday, and Family Funday. The Bisons also promote regular Dog Day afternoons.
Here’s a list of some other special events and promotions scheduled:
May 18: Pride Night
May 19: Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond
May 20: Armed Forces Day
May 21: Princess Day at the Ballpark
June 1: School Kids Day
June 3: Star Wars Night
June 13: Irish Festival Night
June 15: Lacrosse Night with Buffalo Bandits
June 17: Native American Heritage Night
June 18: Father’s Day postgame Play Catch on the Field with Dad
June 29: Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act
July 1-2: Report Card Days
July 3: Independence Eve Fireworks with BPO
July 14: Women in Sports Nights
July 25: Italian Festival Night
July 27: Dog Parade
July 28: Christmas in July
July 29: National Chicken Wing Day
July 30: ZOOperstars
August 15: Polish Festival Night
August 17: Casey Candaele Bobble Head Giveaway
August 18: Obscure Jersey Night
August 19: Hockey Night with Buffalo Sabres
August 20: Back to School Day
August 29: Mystery Ball
Sept. 3: Team Photo & Autograph Day
Sept. 9: Marvel Super Hero Night
Sept. 10: Military & First Responders Night
Sept. 20-24: Fan Appreciation Week
***
Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here.