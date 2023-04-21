BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Every game is an event” has been the Bisons’ slogan since opening the downtown ballpark 35 years ago.

Regular promotions at Sahlen Field when Buffalo’s Triple-A baseball team is in town this summer include: $2 hot dog “TWOs-days,” Thirsty Thursday, Friday Night Bash, Labbatturday, and Family Funday. The Bisons also promote regular Dog Day afternoons.

Here’s a list of some other special events and promotions scheduled:

May 18: Pride Night

May 19: Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond

May 20: Armed Forces Day

May 21: Princess Day at the Ballpark

June 1: School Kids Day

June 3: Star Wars Night

June 13: Irish Festival Night

June 15: Lacrosse Night with Buffalo Bandits

June 17: Native American Heritage Night

June 18: Father’s Day postgame Play Catch on the Field with Dad

June 29: Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act

July 1-2: Report Card Days

July 3: Independence Eve Fireworks with BPO

July 14: Women in Sports Nights

July 25: Italian Festival Night

July 27: Dog Parade

July 28: Christmas in July

July 29: National Chicken Wing Day

July 30: ZOOperstars

August 15: Polish Festival Night

August 17: Casey Candaele Bobble Head Giveaway

August 18: Obscure Jersey Night

August 19: Hockey Night with Buffalo Sabres

August 20: Back to School Day

August 29: Mystery Ball

Sept. 3: Team Photo & Autograph Day

Sept. 9: Marvel Super Hero Night

Sept. 10: Military & First Responders Night

Sept. 20-24: Fan Appreciation Week