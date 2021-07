BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bisons are returning and all single-game tickets will be just $10 for the 2021 season.

Tickets for the 23 games will go on sale this upcoming Monday at 10 a.m.

Fans with 2022 season tickets can get tickets for all the games this year for free.

The Bison’s opening night is Tuesday, August 10.

For more ticketing information, click here.