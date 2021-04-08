Buffalo Bisons to play games in New Jersey this season

Sahlen Field is being prepared to host the final home game of the MLB regular season for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles on September 27, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays were forced to move all their home games to Sahlen Field due to COVID-19. (Photo by Nicholas T. LoVerde/Getty Images)

With the Toronto Blue Jays expected to return to Buffalo later this season, News 4 has confirmed the Buffalo Bisons will temporarily play games in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Blue Jays are currently playing “home” games at their Spring Training facility in Dunedin, Florida as the Canadian government continues to restrict international travel. The Jays have announced plans to play in Dunedin through May, but could return to Buffalo after that.

The Buffalo News first reported the Bisons’ move to New Jersey, adding that significant stadium upgrades are underway at Sahlen Field in preparation of the Blue Jays’ return.

The Bisons are scheduled to open the season on May 4.

The length of the Bisons’ stay in New Jersey is uncertain. As the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, their fortunes will be largely tied to those of their parent club. If the Blue Jays are able to return to Toronto sooner than expected, the Bisons could be home sooner rather than later.

The Jays played 26 home games in Buffalo last season, going 17-9 at Sahlen Field.