ECMC to administer vaccines before first Blue Jays games in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Toronto Blue Jays field crew prepares Sahlen Field before an MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins on August 12, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays are the home team and are playing their home games in Buffalo due to the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Outside of Buffalo’s first Toronto Blue Jays games of 2021, ECMC will be helping people get protected against COVID-19.

On June 1 and 2, the Blue Jays will be taking on the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field. Before the games begin, a pop-up vaccination event will take place.

There, ECMC staff will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who decide to get vaccinated there will get a voucher for a free ticket to a 2022 Buffalo Bisons game.

They’ll also become eligible for a Blue Jays raffle for prizes. Those prizes include four tickets to a Blue Jays-Yankees game in Buffalo, three player-autographed baseballs and a player-autographed jersey.

Each pop-up clinic will take place from 5-7:30 p.m.

