ECMC to administer vaccines before first Blue Jays games in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Outside of Buffalo’s first Toronto Blue Jays games of 2021, ECMC will be helping people get protected against COVID-19.
On June 1 and 2, the Blue Jays will be taking on the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field. Before the games begin, a pop-up vaccination event will take place.
There, ECMC staff will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
MORE | Blue Jays adding more fully vaccinated seating, won’t require masks in outdoor seating bowl
People who decide to get vaccinated there will get a voucher for a free ticket to a 2022 Buffalo Bisons game.
They’ll also become eligible for a Blue Jays raffle for prizes. Those prizes include four tickets to a Blue Jays-Yankees game in Buffalo, three player-autographed baseballs and a player-autographed jersey.
Each pop-up clinic will take place from 5-7:30 p.m.
MORE | If you’re looking for a place to get vaccinated near you, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.