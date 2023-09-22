BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The daughter of fallen firefighter Jason Arno will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for one of the Bisons’ final games of 2023.

Olivia Arno, 4, will be accompanied by her uncle, Del, as the Bisons start their Saturday afternoon game against the Norfolk Tides.

It’s a special game for Jason Arno’s family, taking place nearly nine months after the 37-year-old firefighter lost his life battling a blaze in downtown Buffalo.

Proceeds from that day’s tickets will go toward the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit created by Arno’s family and friends.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m., with the game following at 4:05. Tickets are $12 each.