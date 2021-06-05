Guerrero, Panik homer as Blue Jays outslug Astros 6-2

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) watches his two-run home run sail over the wall during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Saturday.

Panik’s tiebreaking three-run shot off José Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.

Guerrero finished with three hits, raising his batting average to .338.

Ross Stripling pitched five innings of one-run ball for the Blue Jays, who improved to 3-1 at their temporary home in Buffalo. Stripling (2-3) allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one.

Carlos Correa had three hits and Myles Straw drove in two runs for the Astros.

Urquidy (4-3) was tagged for a season-high six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his previous nine starts this season.