Low supply, high demand drives secondary market for Blue Jays tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It only took the Toronto Blue Jays a few hours to sell out of tickets to the first eight games they will play at Sahlen Field on Thursday. One day later, ticket prices on the secondary market are eye-popping.

“With limited capacity and demand for Major League Baseball in Buffalo, it’s not surprising at all,” said Nick Giammusso, the president and CEO of VIP Tix.

The Jays are planning to allow about 5,800 fans in to see their first three series in Buffalo against the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees starting June 1st. Giammusso says while there is a limited supply of tickets on the secondary market, more may become available as gameday approaches.

“The Yankees, we’re seeing about $350 to $400 and up right now,” he said. “And then the Marlins series and the Houston series, we’re looking at about $140 and up.”

“Prices may drop a little bit but demand for a series like the New York Yankees, it’s just incredible. We’ve never seen this kind of demand,” Giammusso added.

He predicted while cost for Marlins and Astros tickets may relax as more tickets enter the secondary market, prices for Yankees tickets will double.

The Blue Jays often have ticket holds, which can be released to the general public as games approach. So it’s possible more tickets become available through the team on the primary market. The club has decided to separate the ballpark into two areas: vaccinated sections and socially distanced sections. The vaccinated area is in the lower part of sections 105, 109, 111, 113, and all of sections 115 and 117. Fans who purchase a ticket in one of those sections must show proof of vaccination at the gate.

“I would know what sections are vaccinated in comparison to the non-vaccinated,” Giammusso advised fans looking into the secondary market. “I would make my buying decisions in the secondary market based on that information.”

Rebecca Koval doesn’t have to worry about the secondary market. She was able to buy four seats to the Jays’ June 4th game against Houston earlier this week.

“I’m expecting large crowds, whatever the capacity ends up being,” she said. “I’m sure it’s going to feel very full because we’re dying to get out to live sporting events. I’m sure the enthusiasm will be off the charts.”

The club will start selling tickets for its homestand starting June 24th to Bisons season ticket holders on June 8th. Those tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 10th.